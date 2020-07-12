Rajasthan Govt Issues Regulations On Inter-state Movement Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the government on Saturday imposed restrictions on inter-state movement of people. Those going out of the state will require passes from authorities. People travelling by road will be screened at the check posts on state borders.

"Those arriving at airports, railway stations and bus stands within Rajasthan will be screened. All persons who intend to move outside the State shall be required to obtain a pass from the nearby government offices," read the order by the Rajasthan home department.

People may be exempted from the requirement of a pass to travel outside the state only in case of personal emergency. People travelling by scheduled flights, trains or buses on July 12 with a prior reservation will not require a pass.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported 574 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 23,748, the Health Department said. Two deaths were also reported on this day. So far, 499 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Jaipur registered two more Coronavirus deaths, while there was a fatality each in Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Kota and Udaipur district, it said. Currently, there are 5,211 active cases in the state.

Out of the 574 new infections, 105 were from Bikaner, followed by 81 in Jodhpur and 53 in Jaipur, the department said. As many as 17,869 patients have recovered and there are 5,376 active cases at present, it said. Alwar and Jalore registered 45 more cases each, followed by 36 in Udaipur, 30 in Barmer, 28 in Nagaur and 24 in Bharatpur. 23 more people are afflicted with the disease in Pali district, followed by 18 in Sirohi and 14 in Rajsamand districts. Three patients from other states have also tested positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)