'Vande Bharat Is One Of The Largest Evacuation Missions': Hardeep Singh Puri

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said 'Vande Bharat' is one of the largest evacuation missions of its kind both in terms of magnitude and geographic reach. About 1 Lakh 45 thousand stranded Indians have returned on 725 flights since May 6 and over 50 thousand passengers have flown out, the minister informed. On Friday 3816 people have returned to India from different countries.

3816 people have returned from different countries today.

India adds more flights to Vande Bharat Mission

As per reports, the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission has widened the scope of the mission and there were more countries, thereby increasing the number of entry points.

India has added 58 more flights to evacuate stranded and distressed nationals from Gulf countries between now and June 30, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on June 10. He informed that the number of flights from Gulf under phase-3 of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' has been increased from originally planned 107 to 165.

The minister further said that Phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission will have 80 flights to Europe, including two daily flights to London and two to other European destinations, between now and 30 June. Moreover, 10 additional flights to the United States and Canada will be flown apart from 70 that have already been announced.

State-run carrier Air India had previously announced that it will operate around 300 flights to Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission.

