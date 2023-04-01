Rajasthan Govt To Challenge HC Order Acquitting 4 Accused In Jaipur Serial Blast Case

The Rajasthan government has decided to appeal in the Supreme court against the HC order acquitting four accused in the Jaipur serial blasts case of 2008 where 71 people lost their lives. Accordingly, the Ashok Gehlot-led state government will file a Special Leave Petition(SLP) against the HC's decision in the top court. The decision was taken in a meeting held by CM Gehlot at his residence on Friday.

"After examination in a high-level meeting, a decision has been taken to appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court in the Jaipur bomb blast case. The state government will ensure justice to the victims by engaging the best lawyers," CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Friday.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government has decided to terminate the services of the Additional Advocate General Rajendra Yadav, who was appointed to appear in this case. "In this case, it has been decided to terminate the services of the Additional Advocate General who failed to effectively advocate in the High Court," Gehlot added.

उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में परीक्षण के बाद जयपुर बम ब्लास्ट के मामले में हाईकोर्ट के निर्णय के विरुद्ध सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपील का फैसला लिया है। राज्य सरकार सर्वश्रेष्ठ वकील लगाकर पीड़ितों के साथ न्याय सुनिश्चित करेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 31, 2023

Notably, in a high-level meeting chaired by the CM, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and other officers were also present.

Rajasthan HC acquits four accused in Jaipur serial blast case

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted the four accused in the Jaipur serial blast case, who was sentenced to death by a special court in 2019. The HC also pulled up the probe agency for its “poor” investigation.

The four accused-- Mohd Sarwar Azmi, Mohd Saif, Mohd Salman, and Saifur Rahman were exonerated by a division bench made up of Justices Sameer Jain and Pankaj Bhandari of the HC. In its ruling, the court also upheld the fifth accused--Shahbaz Hussain's trial court verdict of not guilty.

It is pertinent to mention that a special court on December 18, 2019, convicted all four accused in the case while giving the benefit of the doubt to Hussain and acquitted him.

Jaipur serial blast 2008

On May 13, 2008, a series of bombs exploded across the city of Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Nine bombs went off in busy and crowded places, including bustling markets and near a Hindu temple, killing 71 people and injuring 185. These bombs exploded one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar, and Sanganeri Gate. One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad.

The Indian Mujahideen, then a little-known terror group sent an email to an Indian media house, claiming responsibility for the terror attacks in Jaipur.

(With inputs from PTI)