Rajasthan Groom Joins The Trend Of Printing Support For CAA Through Wedding Card

Voicing support for the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through wedding cards is becoming a trend in the country, as yet another groom has printed a slogan in support of CAA on his marriage invitation card.

Amit Kumar, local resident of Sikar in Rajasthan has printed a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wedding card, with the slogan "We support CAA and NRC"

speaking about his decision, Amit said, "I support the decision of PM Modi and it is in the interest of the country. I support it wholeheartedly,"

In a similar incident, a couple in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh who got hitched January 18, extended their support for the CAA through their wedding card.

In another similar situation, a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district displayed their solidarity with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA by writing 'We support CAA and NRC' in bold letters in Hindi on their wedding card.

The marriage card declares on the envelope its support for CAA. Inside, the card states even more prominently its support.

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA and over the proposed NRC. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to have implemented CAA amid violent demonstrations all over the state.

