Uttar Pradesh Couple Voices Support For NRC, CAA On Their Wedding Card

A couple in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh has found a unique way to express their support for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who are tying knots on February 3, have added a Hindi line in bold letters on their wedding card saying, "We support CAA and NRC."

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA and over the proposed NRC. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to have implemented CAA amid violent demonstrations all over the state.

About CAA

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The act is for the groups that came to India on or before December 31, 2014. The process of implementing the CAA has started, with Uttar Pradesh becoming the first state to start the implementation process after the Centre issued a gazette notification announcing that the CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020.

There have been widespread demonstrations across the country against the contentious law for the past several weeks. CAA was implemented in Uttar Pradesh amid massive protests in the state. The protestors are of the view that the law is "divisive" and "discriminative" for the people. Moreover, the Opposition asserts that the law goes against constitutional norms.

About NRC

The NRC is a register maintained by the government containing important personal information for the identification of all genuine Indian citizens. On the apex court's order, the NRC identified illegal immigrants from Assam. Though this has been a state-specific exercise to keep its ethnic uniqueness unaltered. Since its implementation, protests have erupted in several parts of the country. With protests picking up against the CAA, the opposition to the idea of a nationwide NRC also picked up.

(With inputs from ANI)