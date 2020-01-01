Rajasthan Health Minister Puts Onus Of Infant Deaths On BJP, Says 'infra Funds Held Back'

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma broke his silence on the deaths of 91 infants in Kota stating that there is "no negligence" on the part of the state government. On December 31, the death toll of infants in Kota's JK Lone Hospital shot up to 91 from the previous 77 infants which were reported till December 24. All of these infant deaths have happened within a span of one month sending a wave of shock across the state and the nation. Now the Rajasthan Health Minister has indulged in a 'blame-game' saying that "BJP cannot digest our achievements in the Health sector."

Read: Kota Infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91, 14 more children die, BJP to send central panel

Raghu Sharma called BJP the culprit, stating that the main problem in Rajasthan was infrastructure. He alleged that the BJP did not direct enough funds for infrastructure during their term in the state."The BJP government held back funds for 3 consecutive years from 2015-2018." He also stated that this was "directed from the PMO"."I want to question their silence on the Gorakhpur deaths that happened in 2017.They are coming here to do politics,'' added the Rajasthan health minister.

Read: BJP MPs visit Kota hospital where 91 infants have died, expose poor hospital conditions

BJP exposes Kota apathy

Exposing the lapses in the Rajasthan government, a delegation of three women BJP MPs - Locket Chatterjee, Jaskaur Meena, and Kanta Kadam on Tuesday visited Kota's JK Lone hospital. Slamming the state government's health minister for not even visiting the hospital, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that the minister was busy celebrating new year. She also slammed the government for playing politics on the Citizenship Amendment Act rather than solving the Kota medical apathy.

Read: Kota Infant deaths: Govt panel gives docs clean chit, says hospital needs improvement

Broken windows, Shortage Of Staff, Pigs In Hospital Campus

Broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside hospital campus and acute shortage of staff were among the findings of the apex child rights body NCPCR during an inspection of JK Lone Hospital in Kota where 940 children died this year. The BJP, which has targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over the infant deaths has also formed a committee comprising of four MPs to look into the matter. The panel comprising Lok Sabha MPs Jaskaur Meena, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar, and Rajya Sabha MP Kanta Kardam has been asked to submit its report within three days to the party's working president J P Nadda.

Read: Kota infant deaths: Broken windows, shortage of staff, pigs in hospital campus says NCPCR report