Internet Services Snapped In Rajasthan District Ahead Of Gujjar Mahapanchayat

Ahead of the Gujjar Mahapanchayat on October 17, the administration has suspended 2G/3G/4G data internet services, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms (except voice call) in some Rajasthan districts. Internet services were suspended at midnight of October 16 and will remain suspended till October 17 midnight. Internet services have been suspended in Bayana, Weir, Bhusawar and Rupwas of Bharatpur districts.

READ | Rs 15 Lakh Stolen From Jalna Home While Owner Is In Rajasthan

Bainsla threatens to revive quota agitation

This decision to suspend the internet services in Rajasthan came after Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla had threatened to revive the quota agitation if the central government did not offer constitutional protection to 5 per cent reservation given to the five more Backward Classes (MBCs) including Gujjars in Rajasthan.

READ | Rajasthan Sees 15 More COVID-19 Deaths, 2010 New Cases

The letter issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Bharatpur read that the internet services to government offices in Rajasthan will continue uninterrupted through BSNL Broadband. The letter further mentioned that this temporary action was taken to avoid deterioration of law and order in the region amid Gujjar Mahapanchayat. As per the state government sources, the proposed Gujjar Mahapanchayat scheduled for October 17 is against the Rajasthan High Court and Coronavirus guidelines.

The source revealed that Gujjar Akrosh Mahapanchayat has been called on the demands of Gujjar reservation at Adda village near Pilupura in the state. According to the High Court's 2007 order, an undertaking needs to be submitted to the District Collector before a holding the Mahapanchayat. Also, as per the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, 2020, amid Coronavirus crisis, a gathering of more than 100 people is not allowed in the state.

READ | Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Voting Begins For Last Phase

On October 26, 2018, the Rajasthan government had passed a bill which increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. Later in December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for the Gujjar community along with four other backward castes (OBCs). Now, these communities get one per cent reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation for the most-backwards category along with the OBC reservation.

READ | Rajasthan: Murdered Priest's Kin Refuses To Perform Last Rites, Protest Against Gehlot

(With inputs from ANI)