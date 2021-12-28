Rajasthan: Light and sound shows set up at five tourist places to promote tourism

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Light and sound shows were introduced at five tourist places in Rajasthan, including the state capital, on Monday to promote tourism in the state, officials said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated light and sound show at Jai Niwas garden behind Govind Dev temple in Jaipur, Meera Bai memorial in Nagaur's Merta town, Chittorgarh fort, Machkund in Dholpur and historic lake of Gadsisar in Jaisalmer through video conference, they said.

Gehlot said Rajasthan has a unique identity in the tourism sector in the country and the world and a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visit the state to see its culture, forts, palaces, step-wells, wildlife and desert.

He said the state government has created a tourism development fund of Rs 500 crore for the development of facilities at tourist places, conservation and branding at the national and the international level.

“The tourism industry plays an important role in employment generation. The livelihood of lakhs of people is linked to it. The economy of many countries of the world depends on the tourism industry,” he said.

Gehlot said development work is being done at all major religious and tourist places in the state.

Besides, new circuits to encourage religious, wildlife, tribal and desert tourism are being promoted, he said.

“The government is also leaving no stone unturned to support this industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” the chief minister said.

Union minister of state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal attended the event through video conference.

He said the five places where light and sound shows were inaugurated have a great importance from history and tourism point of view.

“This will give impetus to the tourism development of the state,” he said.

Rajasthan Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh said the tourism industry of the state affected by coronavirus is again on track and has got a major boost due to the decisions and efforts of the government.

He urged Meghwal to take initiative for early approval of eight mega projects of the state pending at the central government level, an official release said. PTI SDA AQS AQS

