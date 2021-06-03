Rajasthan Lockdown Relaxed As Govt Issues Guidelines; Read What's Allowed & What's Closed

As COVID-19 cases have declined in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to ease the ongoing restrictions in places where positivity rate is low. The new guidelines were executed from June 2 (Wednesday) under which certain commercial activities have been allowed to function. Under 'Tri-Level Public Discipline Modified Lockdown' new rules have been placed in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted informing new guidelines will be applicable in places that have less than 10% of positivity rate.

निर्देश के बाद गृह विभाग ने इस संबंध में सोमवार को नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। मॉडिफाइड लॉकडाउन के दिशा-निर्देशों में विभिन्न गतिविधियों के लिए छूट उन्हीं स्थानों पर दी जा सकेगी, जहां पॉजिटिविटी दर 10% से कम होगी अथवा ऑक्सीजन, आईसीयू व वेंटीलेटर बेड का उपयोग 60% से कम होगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 31, 2021

Apart from the criteria of lower positivity rate, these places must also have less than 60 per cent usage of medical oxygen, ICU and ventilators. The districts have also been divided into three categories depending upon the number of active cases.

"Districts which does not have a single active case per one lakh population will be kept in green category and up to 100 active cases per one lakh population will be kept in yellow and if there are more than 100 active cases in red category," tweeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

What's allowed

Government offices have been allowed to function from 9:30 am to 4 pm with the presence of 25 per cent of the employees till June 7.

After June 7, 50 per cent employee capacity has been permitted.

Private offices have been permitted to operate till 2 pm with 25 per cent employees.

Intra-district movement of private vehicles has been allowed from 5 am to 12 noon from Tuesday to Friday. After June 8, vehicles will be allowed in the entire state from 5 am to 12 noon.

What's not allowed

Imposition of weekend curfew from every Friday noon till 5 AM of Tuesday till the number of active cases in the state reduces to 10,000.

Gathering of more than five persons will not be allowed at any place.

No relaxation for social and political gatherings.

Sports, educational, cultural and religious functions, festivals, haat markets will continue to remain banned till further notice.

Cinema halls, auditoriums, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, multiplexes, picnic spots, sports grounds and public parks will also be not allowed to open at present.

According to the Chief Minister, continuation of lockdown has been announced as the spread of the virus 'is not completely eradicated yet'.