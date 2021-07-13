Rajasthan Man Sleeps 300 Days A Year Due To This Rare Disorder

A man in western Rajasthan’s Nagaur district ofJodhpur division sleeps for 300 days in a year and runs his day-to-day activities such as bathing, work, and eating in his sleep. Dubbed as ’Kumbhakarna’ the 42-year-old Purkharam, a resident of Bhadwa village, suffers from a sleep disorder known as ‘HPA Axis hypersomnia.’ While most people sleep approximately 6.5 to 8 hours daily in a single period, Rajasthan’s Purkharam sleeps for 25 days at a stretch once he takes a nap. The man was first diagnosed with the rare syndrome 23 years ago, and since then, the condition has impacted his wellbeing and lifestyle.

Popular among the villagers, Purkharam who runs a local business in the area is able to operate his small shop just 5 days a month. Once fallen asleep, it may be extremely challenging for him to wake up. Family members stated that initially, Purkharam slept for over 7 to 8 days at a go, the symptoms however became worse as years passed, eventually inducing sleep for nearly 20 to 25 days. Scientists attribute this condition as occurring due to the fluctuation in the brain Protein known as the TNF-alpha, which is generally associated with the disorders related to excessive sleepiness, such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and idiopathic hypersomnia.

Slept for about 15 hours initially

Purkharam’s family sought medical help during his initial days of excessive sleeping as they noticed his odd behaviour. At the time, he only slept for about 15 hours a day. Although, by 2015, his symptoms aggravated and the period of sleep increased significantly by several hours, ultimately for several days. While the former’s medical condition made it hard for him to stay awake, the family members had to resort to performing everyday chores for him whilst he was asleep, including feeding and bathing him. The sudden onset of sleep might even occur during work.

According to the account narrated by Purkharam’s wife Lichmi Devi, her husband, whom she expects to recover soon, had been able to wake up after 12 days on Sunday. The first thing he did that day was open his shop. Purkharam, meanwhile, stated that despite treatment, and excessive sleeping, his body was fatigued most times and his productivity was almost nil. He also complained about other symptoms related to his condition such as severe headaches. His mother Kanvari Devi, though, has been confident that her son would be able to reclaim his life back when he is cured, citing that it’s just a matter of time.