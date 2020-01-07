Rajasthan: Minister Deploys Drones To Combat Locust Army Invasion From Pakistan

Army of locusts from Pakistan continues to be a headache for the farmers of the western border states. Earlier in December, it was Gujarat where the Ministers used 'thalis' to drove them away, however, this time ultra hi-tech drones are being used. To combat the menace, India is using drones to fight the sea of grasshoppers which have landed on standing crops spread over millions of acres in Rajasthan and destroying them.

'They are very dangerous'

"They (grasshoppers) are very dangerous... And have entered from Pakistan. We have sought help from American experts to deal with the locusts army destroying our crops at a large scale," said Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers'' Welfare.

For the last 10 days, Choudhary said, the grasshoppers are eating into crops in Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer and adjoining districts near the Indo-Pakistan border falling under the state of Rajasthan.

"What disappoints me is the fact that even in this moment of crisis, the Rajasthan government is not cooperating. Thousands of farmers, worried about the severe damage to their crops, seem to be in distress, but Rajasthan government is not bothered," Choudhary said, adding, "In Gujarat, we faced the same tiddis (grasshoppers) but due to proactive support of the state government, the Centre crushed them and saved the livelihood of innumerable farmers."

READ | Pakistan: Locust attacks on crops to be more severe in coming two-three years

READ | Survey to be conducted to assess loss due to locust attack: Ashok Gehlot

'We have now consulted American experts'

Choudhary, who comes from Barmer, has instructed officials to tackle the menace of grasshoppers which by the time emerged on the large strips of cultivated land. "Initially we used two hi-tech Japanese drones to spray pesticides over standing crops. We have now consulted American experts and would soon find a permanent solution to the problem," said Choudhary, one of the youngest ministers in the Union council. On being asked how he got the idea of deploying drones to fight the grasshoppers, the minister said that he came to know that Gujarat government had earlier used such air machines to tackle swarms of locusts.

The locust invasion in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan since December has resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 5 crore so far, according to media reports. Most of the damage has been done to the crops of mustard, castor, cumin and wheat in the two states. This is said to be the biggest locust attack in Gujarat and Rajasthan since 1993-94.

READ | Locust invasion: Centre sends 11 teams to Gujarat, BJP leaders use 'thali' to help farmers

READ | Need Centre's support for locust control in western Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

(With agency inputs)