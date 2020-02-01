Rajasthan Police Arrests Man Smuggling Mughal Era Quran Inscribed In Gold

Rajasthan police reportedly detained a man on charges of theft after he was nabbed with the exclusive copy of the 15th Century Quran from the Mughal era. The man, identified as Banwari Meena, was reportedly confirmed by the police as the gang leader who had fled with the Quran with intentions of selling it.

He had already struck a deal, told a police officer, and was going to sell it to a Bangladeshi family for Rs 16 crore. He was caught after the police traced one of the gang members and arrested him, the officer added.

Police said that the copy had the script inscribed in gold, precisely why it was stolen. The copy is said to have been donated by the Mughal emperor Akbar to one of the prominent families in Mandalgarh, a city in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan from where it was being smuggled.

Police went in disguise to purchase the Quran

Rajiv Pachar, the Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur North Police told the media that a man named Yogendra Singh Mehta, a resident of Bhilwara district, brought the matter to Rajasthan Police’s attention after he filed a formal complaint about the robbery of the valuable Quran. The complainant claimed that the book was passed on to his ancestors and it had gone missing.

Police added that they started the search to recover the precious copy and arrested two suspects. However, the Quran was not found with the men. According to reports, police received discreet information from an authentic source that a man was spotted striking a deal to sell a copy of the Quran that seemed exclusive. The police immediately sprang to action and formed a special investigation team to carry out the operation.

Police reportedly went in the disguise of customers to purchase the Quran and arrested the man. DCP to the Rajasthan police, Rajeev Pachar told the media that the accused had summoned the owners in the past and had thrashed them, he was unidentified at that point. The police had been on the lookout for the accused since then.

