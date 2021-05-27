'Rajasthan Requires 7 Cr Vaccine Shots Including Second Dose & Wastage': State Health Min

As the country is currently witnessing a vaccine shortage, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma claimed that vaccines allocated by the centre will not be sufficient for the state and appealed for a global tender to procure vaccines. He stated that the government has allotted 12.66 lakh vaccines for the month of June as it won't be possible to vaccinate 3.25 crore beneficiaries-- with double doses and wastage. The state will require nearly 7 crore vaccines in order to inoculate the citizens.

'Vaccination drive halted due to shortage': Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister further added that the state has given an advance of Rs 47 crore to the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Rs 12 crore to Bharat Biotech for the vaccine. In the beginning, the company supplied vaccines but later didn't. Due to the no vaccine supply, the state has currently stopped the vaccination drive and will resume once the doses are received.

"We gave an advance of Rs 47 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) and Rs 12 crores to Bharat Biotech, the former supplied us vaccines, but the latter didn't. Due to no vaccines, we have stopped vaccination. We will resume as and when we get vaccines," said Rajasthan Health Minister.

'Rajasthan to make appeal in Supreme Court': Health Minister

Dr Raghu Sharma asked why the states should buy vaccines at a higher price. He then said that the Rajasthan government will appeal to the Supreme Court to direct the Central government to issue a global tender to procure vaccine- -so that the states can endure the cost.

"Global tender doesn't help much; why should we buy vaccines at a higher price from abroad. For the Centre, it's Rs 150 but states have to pay Rs 300-400. Our government will appeal to the Supreme Court to direct the Government of India to issue global tenders & procure vaccines, & we can bear its cost," said Rajasthan Health Minister.

COVID-19 Situation in Rajasthan

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Rajasthan on Thursday reported 9,265 new COVID-19 cases with 13,044 recoveries and 107 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 78,126 with 8,41,602 total recoveries and 8,018 deaths.

