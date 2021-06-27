Rajasthan Revises COVID Guidelines, Allows Offices To Reopen. Here’s What’s Allowed

With a downfall in COVID-19 cases in the state, Rajasthan Government, on Saturday decided to ease lockdown restrictions. The Rajasthan home department has issued updated guidelines which will be applicable from June 28, informed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Several new reliefs have been announced for the citizens including an allowance to all religious places.

CM Ashok Gehlot said that these relaxations has been granted under the three-tier public-discipline guideline 3.0.

शुक्रवार को हुई राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में दिए गए सुझावों के मद्देनजर प्रदेश में छूट का दायरा बढ़ाते हुए त्रिस्तरीय जन-अनुशासन दिशा-निर्देश 3.0 के तहत विभिन्न गतिविधियों में छूट दी है। इस संबंध में गृह विभाग ने गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है, जो 28 जून, प्रातः 5 बजे से लागू होगी।

However, the Chief Minister clarified that COVID protocols need to be followed for protection against the possible third wave.

लॉकडाउन प्रतिबंधों में शिथिलता के बाद भी हमें कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की पूरी तरह पालना करनी होगी। कोरोना की तीसरी लहर से बचाव हेतु जरूरी है लोग मास्क लगाएं व भीड़-भाड़ से दूर रहें।

Here's what's allowed:

All religious places have been allowed to remain open from 5 am to 4 pm only after the people associated with the religious places get at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed in clubs while indoor sporting activities will be allowed for vaccinated people.

Gyms and restaurants, where at least 60 per cent of the staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional three hours from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Offices whose at least 60 per cent of employees have received the first dose of vaccine are allowed to open with a 100 per cent workforce.

Government offices can open till 6 pm, while business establishments whose employees have been vaccinated can remain open for an additional three hours till 7 pm.

Weddings will be permitted at marriage gardens, marriage halls, hotels from July 1 till 4 pm with a maximum number of 40 guests. However, DJs, marriage processions and marriage feasts are not allowed.

Public parks will remain open for all from 5 am to 8 am.

Private vehicles will be allowed from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Citizens entering public places must be vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccination from Monday.

Mini-buses in the city will be allowed if the driver and operator have at least received vaccine's first dose.

Markets and commercial establishments where at least 60 per cent of the workforce has received the first dose of the vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional three hours till 7 pm.

What's still restricted: