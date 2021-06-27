Rajasthan Revises COVID Guidelines, Allows Offices To Reopen. Here’s What’s Allowed

Quick links:
Image: PTI
With a downfall in COVID-19 cases in the state, Rajasthan Government, on Saturday decided to ease lockdown restrictions. The Rajasthan home department has issued updated guidelines which will be applicable from June 28, informed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Several new reliefs have been announced for the citizens including an allowance to all religious places.
CM Ashok Gehlot said that these relaxations has been granted under the three-tier public-discipline guideline 3.0.
शुक्रवार को हुई राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में दिए गए सुझावों के मद्देनजर प्रदेश में छूट का दायरा बढ़ाते हुए त्रिस्तरीय जन-अनुशासन दिशा-निर्देश 3.0 के तहत विभिन्न गतिविधियों में छूट दी है। इस संबंध में गृह विभाग ने गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है, जो 28 जून, प्रातः 5 बजे से लागू होगी।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 26, 2021
However, the Chief Minister clarified that COVID protocols need to be followed for protection against the possible third wave.
लॉकडाउन प्रतिबंधों में शिथिलता के बाद भी हमें कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की पूरी तरह पालना करनी होगी। कोरोना की तीसरी लहर से बचाव हेतु जरूरी है लोग मास्क लगाएं व भीड़-भाड़ से दूर रहें।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 26, 2021
वैक्सीन ही कोरोना से बचाव का कारगर उपाय है।सभी आवश्यक रूप से वैक्सीन लगवाएं,अन्य लोगों को भी प्रेरित करें।