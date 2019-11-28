Rajasthan Teacher Performs 'nagin' Dance In School, Gets Suspended

A male school teacher in Rajasthan was suspended after a video of him performing a 'Nagin' dance for his colleagues surfaced online. According to reports, the viral incident was recorded in Jalore, Rajasthan where the teacher along with two other teachers was captured performing the dance during a training programme organised for the faculty members. While one teacher has been suspended the other two were given show-cause notices.

Teacher suspended for performing 'Nagin' dance

Jalore district education officer, Ashok Roeshwal, said that the two teachers were issued show-cause notices because they were newly appointed and probably were not aware of the rules. He further added that there is no issue in dancing or organising playful activities but there is a code of conduct that needs to be maintained.

Teacher performs to celebrate Children's day

In a different incident, a teacher from Melli Government Secondary School in Sikkim, Tshering Doma Bhutia, was recently captured performing and replicating the dance steps of Ranveer Singh's Malhaari song from Bajirao Mastani in a viral video. According to reports, the teacher was performing for her students on November 24 to mark the occasion of children's day.

In the video, Tshering can be seen casually dressed in a maroon sweatshirt and pants while dancing to one of the most popular songs of Bollywood. She can be seen dancing with a lot of energy while performing for her students at the school's compound.

The viral video also shows children sitting in the compound and a few of them in the first-floor corridor cheering on the school teacher. Tshering can be seen calling three of her students dressed in school uniforms to join in recreating the dance moves.

The video shows all the three students enjoying their time dancing along with their teacher and as the dance continues, the focus of the video shifts to two women having a jolly good time by dancing to the tune of the song. Melli Government Secondary School posted the video on Facebook and since then the video has garnered over 43,000 views and that prompted many people to comment with one user calling the school teacher "a true inspiration for students as a culture teacher".

