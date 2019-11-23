Kerala: SFI, Teachers' Unions Protest Against Draft National Education Policy

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) along with various other teachers' associations held a protest in front of the Kerala Raj Bhawan here on Friday, urging the withdrawal of the Draft National Education Policy (DNEP). Condemning the draft policy, former MP KN Balagopal, in a release, alleged that the Centre was trying to "informalise" primary education by bringing back the Gurukula system.

Former MP KN Balagopal statements on DNEP

"Various aspects of the draft NEP would bring about disastrous consequences in the education system. The Centre has started implementing some of its proposals before making it into a policy like giving special status to private universities, the introduction of fee hikes in various central universities like JNU, etc," Balagopal alleged.

Read: Amid JNU protests, why Kanhaiya's 'Education is a constitutional right' assertion is wrong

The Draft National Education Policy 2019

The foundational pillars of the Draft National Education Policy 2019' are Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability. A committee led by Chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan has proposed to rename HRD ministry as the Ministry of Education (MoE). As per the recommendations made by the Committee, Right to Education Act 2009 should cover children of age groups between 3 to 18. As per the draft, the schools are set to be re-organised into school complexes. It also seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum. It also promotes active pedagogy that will focus on the development of core capacities, life skills, including 21st-century skills.

Read: Need to look at internationalisation of education holistically: MEA

The committee also recommends a 5+3+3+4 curricular and pedagogical structure. This is based on the cognitive and socio-emotional developmental stages of children. The stages include Foundational Stage (age 3-8 yrs): 3 years of pre-primary plus Grades 1-2, Preparatory Stage (8-11 years): Grades 3-5, Middle Stage (11-14 years): Grades 6-8 and Secondary Stage (14-18 years): Grades 9-12. Apart from this, the committee also proposes a massive change in teacher’s education as well. This includes shutting down sub-standard teacher education institutions and moving all teacher preparation or education programs into large multidisciplinary universities/colleges.

Read: AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches the 'Nadu-Nedu' Education program

Changed to be brought in teacher’s education as per DNEP

The draft suggests that B.Ed which is a four-year integrated stage-specific program will eventually be the minimum degree qualification for teachers. The higher education institutes will also be restructured into three types that focus on world-class research and high-quality teaching. On high-quality teaching across disciplines with significant contribution to research. Lastly, high-quality teaching focused on undergraduate education. Additionally, as per the draft, three new national institutes for Pali, Persian, and Prakrit and an Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI) have also been recommended.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Little girl rants about schools, netizens blame the education system