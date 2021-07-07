Rajasthan To Connect Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary With 2 Other Tiger Reserves Via Corridor

A corridor to connect 3 tiger reserves to be developed in Rajasthan

A corridor connecting 3 tiger reserves, is to be developed in the state of Rajasthan. Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuary, a new tiger reserve has recently been sanctioned. This new reserve will be the fourth among all the tiger reserves in the state. The proposed corridor would connect the new Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuary in Bundi district, Ranthambore tiger reserve in Sawai Madhopur district and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota district. Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar posted about the new tiger reserve approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), on his Twitter handle saying "Happy to sanction one more tiger Sanctuary, Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary which will link Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Northeast & Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side. Increasing numbers of Tigers and other apex predators certify our robust biodiversity."

Development of Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuary

As per reports, the state government had sent the proposal to develop Ramgarh Vishdhari sanctuary for tigers in April, 2021. Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary acts as a buffer for Ranthambore National Park on the Bundi-Nainwa Road in Rajasthan and covers approximately 252 square kilometres. It is also home to a large number of other wild animals such as Indian Wolf, Leopard, Striped Hyena, Sloth Bear, Golden Jackal, Chinkara, Nilgai & Fox. Reportedly, Principal Chief Conservator Of Forest And Chief Wildlife Warden, Rajasthan, Jaipur made a statement saying that 8 villages will be relocated for the development of the reserve corridor project to handle the overpopulation of tigers in Rajasthan.

Tiger population in Ranthambore and Mukundra

The Ranthambore tiger reserve currently has over 65 tigers in its reserve area. The Mukundra reserve, spread over Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar & Chittorgarh, is home to wild animals like Leopards, Wild Boars, Hyena, Sloth Bears, Deer, Wolves, Chinkara & Antelopes. However, it has only 1 tiger, Tigress MT-4, as per a statement by Sedu Ram Yadav, Conservator of Forests and Field Director at Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. He also added that a proposal to bring in 2 males and 1 female from Ranthambore has been sent.