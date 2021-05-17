Rajasthan's Cashless Mediclaim Scheme 'invalid' In Pvt Hospitals Amid COVID: Ground Report

As curfew-like restrictions or lockdown has been imposed in several parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are having to face financial troubles, especially low-income groups. There are certain government health insurance schemes and benefits that are being introduced to support families amid the crisis.

In Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has introduced a health scheme- Chief Minister Mukhya Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme (Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana) on May 1, 2021. Under this Health Insurance Scheme, the Rajasthan government has assured cashless medical insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh. This Universal health scheme is available to all t families of Rajasthan beginning from May 01, 2021.



In order to investigate if the insurance schemes are being accepted in hospitals, Republic TV visited one of the private hospitals in Rajasthan. It was shocking as these health insurance schemes were denied at the hospitals. On being asked about the implementation of the schemes, Sri Dhanwantri Hospital's staff said that whether it's the Chiranjeevi yojana or Ayushman scheme-- none of the government schemes are being accepted during the treatment of COVID-19, only money will be accepted.

Rajasthan Govt Imposes Lockdown till May 24

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state. The lockdown will be in effect till 5 pm on May 24. The government had held a COVID review meeting in which the state ministers had recommended the imposition of a full lockdown, after which the speculations of a lockdown were rife.

Restrictions in terms of travel

No intra-state travel will be allowed, except for those who are travelling for medical needs or fulfilling essential services. For the easy travelling of those exempted, proper ID cards or other relevant documents will be issued.

Anybody travelling to the state will be expected to produce an RT-PCR report of not later than 72 hours.

Restriction in terms of weddings

Marriage can only take place at home or in court till May 31. Marriage halls and clubs will be closed

No celebration, including DJ parties or wedding processions, will be allowed.

Delivery for catering at home will also not be allowed.

Marriage halls, caterers, bands and others associated with arranging marriages will have to initiate a refund in case of prior booking.

Places of worship to remain shut

All places of worship will remain closed.

All devotees will worship at home.

Besides, the abovementioned restrictions, the restrictions imposed by notification on April 30, will also be in effect.

COVID-tally in Rajasthan

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Rajasthan on Monday reported 14,316 new COVID cases with 24,440 recoveries and 156 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,94,382 with 6,58,510 total recoveries and 6,777 deaths.

(Image Credits: PTI)