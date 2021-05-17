Rajasthan's Cashless Mediclaim Scheme 'invalid' In Pvt Hospitals Amid COVID: Ground Report

Quick links:
As curfew-like restrictions or lockdown has been imposed in several parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are having to face financial troubles, especially low-income groups. There are certain government health insurance schemes and benefits that are being introduced to support families amid the crisis.
In Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has introduced a health scheme- Chief Minister Mukhya Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme (Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana) on May 1, 2021. Under this Health Insurance Scheme, the Rajasthan government has assured cashless medical insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh. This Universal health scheme is available to all t families of Rajasthan beginning from May 01, 2021.
In order to investigate if the insurance schemes are being accepted in hospitals, Republic TV visited one of the private hospitals in Rajasthan. It was shocking as these health insurance schemes were denied at the hospitals. On being asked about the implementation of the schemes, Sri Dhanwantri Hospital's staff said that whether it's the Chiranjeevi yojana or Ayushman scheme-- none of the government schemes are being accepted during the treatment of COVID-19, only money will be accepted.
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state. The lockdown will be in effect till 5 pm on May 24. The government had held a COVID review meeting in which the state ministers had recommended the imposition of a full lockdown, after which the speculations of a lockdown were rife.
As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Rajasthan on Monday reported 14,316 new COVID cases with 24,440 recoveries and 156 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,94,382 with 6,58,510 total recoveries and 6,777 deaths.
