Rajnath Singh: As Many As 60,000 Men & Women Are Inducted Into The Indian Army Every Year

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that each year as many as 60,000 men and women are enrolled into the the Indian Army. He said this while responding to a question pertaining to recruitment in Army. "Every year in the Indian Army approximately 60,000 people are recruited. It may vary every year... In the last three years it was also 58000 also," Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying. He also added that some relaxation in height and chest measurement has also been given to the candidates belonging to tribal areas.

The Question Hour in Lok Sabha on the eighth day of Parliamentary session on Wednesday began with the question on the issue of recruitment in the Army. While talking about the recruitment centers, the Defence Minister stated that there are 73 centres across India. "There are 73 Army recruitment centers in the country. With each recruitment center a certain number of districts are associated," he said.

Impartial Recruitment in Indian Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that recruitment in the Indian Army is completely impartial with around 60,000 people being hired by the force every year. Singh said recruitment in the army is based on annual wastage rate, the recruitable male population (RMP) of states and union territories as well as intake pattern of previous years into the Army. "The recruitment process in the Army is completely impartial. Around 60,000 youths are recruited by the Army every year," he added.

"The RMP is reckoned as 10% of the total male population of a state or union territory, based on the Census of India Report 2011," he said. Singh said the RMP factor for a state or UT is calculated as the proportion of RMP of the state or UT to the RMP of India. This policy is being implemented since 1966 and is uniformly enforced in all states and UTs, he said during Question Hour. Question Hour is usually the first hour of every session of the house. Usually, members ask questions and ministers answer.

(With Agency Inputs)