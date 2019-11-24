"It's Not 56-inch Chest, It's 65": Rajnath Singh Speaks Of PM's Pride In Govt's Feats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday while addressing a BJP rally in Jharkhand praised BJP's efforts and all that the party has done in the last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the betterment of the country and people. Remarking on what he said the PM thought of the country's achievements, Rajnath Singh stated that "People say that our Prime Minister has a 56-inch chest. I think there is a mistake in measuring. It's not 56, its 65 inches," implying a chest swelling with pride. Singh went on to slam the Congress over UPA era corruption.

On Rafale Fighter Jets

Three Rafale fighter aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) till date. During the rally, Rajnath Singh said, "As Rafale comes to the country, we do not need to enter Pakistan's boundary to kill terrorists. We can do it from here now." The Defence Minister also asserted that the Rafale fighter jets, acquired by the country from France, would destroy terror camps across the border.

Read: Rajnath: Nobody should object to Guv asking BJP to form govt in Maharashtra

On Ayodhya temple construction

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on November 9 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Speaking about it, Singh asserted that "The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court." He further said, "A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening."

Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 3rd Military Literature Festival

BJP's rule in Jharkhand

The BJP currently rules the state in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU). The saffron alliance rules the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In 2014 assembly polls, BJP won 37 seats in the 81-member house. Its ally, the AJSU, won 5, taking the NDA past the majority mark. The BJP's dominant performance also saw it reduce the Congress to just six seats. In the Lok Sabha polls concluded in May, BJP won 12 of 14 parliamentary seats. While the Congress and the JMM have announced a tie-up for the upcoming polls, they are yet to finalise seat-sharing. This time, however, the BJP and AJSU are not in alliance for the elections.

Read: Rajnath Singh: Country in safe hands under able leadership of PM Modi

Jharkhand Assembly elections

Jharkhand will undergo polls later this year, following Maharashtra and Haryana, which voted on October 21. Polling on the 81 seats will take place in five phases, with the first phase being scheduled on November 30 and the last one on December 20. The counting will take place on December 23. The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.

Read: BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda extend wishes to CM Fadnavis & Dy CM Ajit Pawar