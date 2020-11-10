Rajnath Singh And Nitin Gadkari Observe Demo Of DRDO-developed FDSS For Passenger Buses

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari witnessed demonstration of the Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) developed by the DRDO for passenger buses, on Monday.

Demonstrations were given on water mist-based FDSS for the passenger compartment and aerosol-based FDSS for engine fire before the Ministers at the DRDO Bhavan. The technology can detect fire in the passenger compartment in less than 30 seconds and then suppresses it in 60 seconds, thereby reducing the risk to life and property to a great extent. It has been developed by DRDO's Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi.

DRDO has developed a unique technology which detects fire in a passenger bus within 30 seconds and suppresses it within 60 seconds. Observed its demonstration along with Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. pic.twitter.com/GoOFLY7TlV — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 9, 2020

According to a release, FDSS for the passenger compartment comprises of an 80-litre water tank, a 6.8 kg nitrogen cylinder pressurized to 200 bars installed at an appropriate location in the bus, and a network of tubing with 16 number of atomizers inside the passenger compartment. The FDSS for the engine comprises of the aerosol generator with which the fire suppression could be achieved within 5 seconds of the system activation.

Ministers congratulate DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated the innovative accomplishment, while Gadkari described the technology as a significant step towards bus passenger safety. He expressed satisfaction that fire safety has drawn the attention of DRDO and said it would be very important to further its development.

"I congratulate team DRDO for developing this important product. For us, the life of every Indian is important. If it is adopted in passenger buses, especially school buses and long haul sleeper buses, it will make bus rides safer," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the scientists for their success.

