Defence Min Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Model Of A-SAT Missile System At DRDO Headquarters

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a model of the anti-satellite missile system (A-SAT) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in Delhi on Monday. The missile system is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement for India.

Earlier, DRDO had successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test 'Mission Shakti' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on March 27, 2019, which propelled India into an elite club of few nations having the advanced capability.

A-SAT test

A DRDO developed A-SAT missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode last year. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. Tracking data from range sensors had confirmed that the mission had met all its objectives.

The entire effort was indigenous which demonstrated India’s capability to develop such complex and critical missions. A number of industries also participated in the mission. With this success, India became the fourth nation in the world to possess such a capability. The public announcement of the successful mission was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had affirmed India's space prowess.

IAF conducted many successful tests in the last two months

Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV): An unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight which can fly at a speed of Mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km in 20 seconds, besides its utility for long-range air missiles, the technology can also be used for launching satellites at low cost. It was test-fired on September 7.

Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM): ATGM successfully test-fired from an MBT Arjun Tank in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on September 23. Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile: India successfully conducted its second test-fire of the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on September 30. The test-fire of the missile, which can hit targets at more than 400-km range, was carried out under PJ-10 project of the DRDO.

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART): DRDO conducted successful flight testing of the SMART on October 5, a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range.

RUDRAM: DRDO on October 9 conducted a successful flight test of an advanced anti-radiation missile. The indigenously developed New generation Anti Radiation Missile or RUDRAM was launched from a SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

