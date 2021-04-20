Rajnath Singh Asks COAS, DRDO Chief, Defence Secy To Offer Expertise To Fight COVID Crisis

Amid emergency-like situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has buckled up to make sure citizens of the country are provided with necessary resources. Rajnath Singh reached out to Army Chief MM Narvane, Defence Secretary and Chief of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), and asked them to provide expertise and necessary requirements to the citizens to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Singh also directed Army chief MM Naravane to contact Chief Ministers through local commanders and provide them with every possible help.

As per the instructions from Defence Minister, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar issued instructions of providing 67 Cantt Board Hospitals across India to let the Medical Service know that service should be given to both Cantt residents and non-residents. Following the instructions, DRDO on Monday provided 150 jumbo cylinders of medical oxygen to Uttar Pradesh Government. Later on, 1,000 additional cylinders will be provided by DRDO FOR COVID-19 patients in Lucknow's hospital.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 situation

The help from DRDO comes as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently COVID-19 positive. The situation in the state is reportedly deteriorating. On Monday the state crossed a 2 lakh count of COVID-19 cases with 28,287 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. With additional 167 deaths, the state comes after Maharashtra in having the worst situation. A lockdown was also imposed in five major cities of the state including Praygraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Nagar, and Gorakhpur.

India COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 1,761 COVID-related deaths which were the biggest single-day spike. The country recorded more than 2.59 lakh fresh COID-19 cases while the total tally has reached 15,314,714. The total number of deaths is 1,78,769 while active cases are 19,29329 till Monday. Several states are facing a shortage of oxygen beds and COVID drug Remdesivir.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting yesterday with healthcare experts and a decision of providing vaccines to the above 18 age groups was announced. Currently, vaccination drive for people above 45 is going on however the positivity rate and active caseload is increasing at a dangerous level.