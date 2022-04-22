Rajnath Singh Assures Continuing Dialogue With China For Resolution On Ladakh Standoff

Speaking on the ongoing eastern Ladakh standoff between India and China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India will continue holding talks with China for a peaceful resolution on the eastern Ladakh row and thus the disengagement of the troops and de-escalation of the situation is the way forward.

Singh who was addressing the biannual Army Commanders' Conference further also said that Indian troops are standing firm amid the extreme weather and hostile forces in a bid to defend the country's territorial integrity. Adding more to it, he expressed the Centre's commitment to providing necessary weapons and gear to all the soldiers to help them defend the country's farthest frontiers further announcing an upward revision in the risk and hardship allowance for such soldiers posted in the areas.

Notably, India and China have so far held 15 rounds of military talks on the eastern Ladakh standoff including the last one being held on March 11. So far, both sides have agreed to continue talks through military and diplomatic channels for reaching a mutually acceptable resolution. They continue to remain in a state of friction since May 2020.

Addressed the Army Commanders Conference today. Complimented the Indian Army for their operational preparedness and capabilities.



Exhorted the Military leadership to prepare for every possible challenge in future, including the challenge of unconventional & asymmetric warfare.

Defence Minister asks Indian Army commanders to remain prepared for any challenges in future

In view of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Defence Minister also asked all the top Army commanders to remain prepared for any possible security issues that India can face in the future including unconventional and asymmetric warfare. Calling it the "need of the hour", Singh said, "The formalisation of integrated theatre command is the need of the hour and I am happy with the progress being made towards the same. I have full confidence in the senior military leadership."

Also referring to the situation along the Western borders, Rajnath Singh complimented the Indian Army's response to cross-border terrorism at a time when the proxy war by the adversary continues. Further complimenting its role in protecting the Indian border, the Defence Minister called the Indian Army one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He also highlighted the Army's role in protecting the borders and further fighting terrorism other than providing assistance to the civil administration.

Image: PTI/ANI