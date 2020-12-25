Rajnath Singh Assures New Laws 'protect Interests Of Farmers', Hails PM Modi's Leadership

Marking the birth anniversary of Indian statesman Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 25 addressed the farmers in Dwarka-Najafgarh area adjoining the national capital. Noting that “misconceptions are being spread” regarding the agricultural laws, the Union Minister informed about the changes that are coming through. Singh, who is a son of a farmer, gave his full confidence to the farmers that the MSP or Minimum Support Price “will not be abolished under any circumstances.”

Rajnath Singh said, “Misconceptions about the MSP are being spread among the farmers that, but being the son of the farmer, I give them full confidence that the MSP will not be abolished under any circumstances.”

किसानों के बीच MSP को लेकर गलतफहमी फैलाई जा रही है कि परन्तु किसान का बेटा होने के नाते मैं उन्हें यह पूरा भरोसा देता हूँ कि किसी भी सूरत में MSP खत्म नहीं की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/AKxYTiF0oo — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2020

अटलजी की जयंती के अवसर पर आज दिल्ली से सटे द्वारका-नजफगढ़ इलाक़े में किसानों से बातचीत के दौरान उन्हें नए कृषि क़ानूनों के माध्यम से होने वाले बदलाव की जानकारी दी।



कृषि और किसान कल्याण के प्रति, प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की प्रतिबद्धता पर देश के किसानों को पूरा भरोसा है। pic.twitter.com/pjjmMRZ1DA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2020

Hailing the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in a separate addressed busted the misinformation surrounding the new laws, the Union Minister said that except PM Modi, “No one in independent India has taken as many effective steps for the welfare of the farmers and poor of the country.” Rajnath Singh also assured the rally that the new farm laws are aimed at safeguarding the interests of the farmers and that the centre working under PM Modi’s leadership will not take any step that will cause harm to the same.

Union Defence Minister said, “The new agricultural laws provide for the complete protection of the interests of farmers. The government under Modiji's leadership will not do any work that is going to hurt the interests of farmers.”

PM Modi & farmers across states interact

Rajnath Singh’s remarks came after PM Modi led a unique interaction with farmers across states and released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. PM Modi had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN while also dismissing the lies surrounding the new agriculture reform laws.

"You are sitting in a corner of Arunachal Pradesh and are assured that your land is safe but there are some people spreading rumours that along with your product, they will also take away your land. They are spreading so much of lies, it's good that you shared your experience. I am thankful to you and I also want to thank you that you have brought together so many other small farmers," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | PM Modi speaks to farmer union in Arunachal Pradesh regarding contract farming; busts 'fearmongering that corporates will steal land'; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/rBk8GTe99Z — Republic (@republic) December 25, 2020

