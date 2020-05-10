INS Jalashwa Returns 698 Indians To Kochi From Male; Defence Minister Hails Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy for successfully evacuating stranded Indians from Maldives under the 'Operation Samudra Setu', as INS Jalashwa arrived Kochi harbour. Singh praised the Indian Armed forces for being present on occasions when Indian citizens need them the most. He also complimented the Indian Navy for doing a great job in serving the nation.

Taking to Twitter the Defence Minister wrote: "Whenever and wherever the Indian citizens have needed help, the Armed Forces have always risen to the occasion. Indian Navy is doing a great job and serving the nation with pride. #SamudraSetuMission"

INS Jalashwa arrives at Kochi

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa arrived at the Kochi Harbour on Sunday morning with 698 Indians nationals who were stranded in the Maldives amid the Coronavirus lockdown. According to the Indian Navy, among the total evacuees, 595 are males and 103 are females, including 19 pregnant women. The ship had departed from Male, Maldives.

This repatriation — 'Operation Samudra Setu' is part of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' that began on Thursday to bring stranded Indians back home from various countries like the UK, the UAE, the US, Maldives, Bahrain, and Singapore. The INS Jalashwa is the country's second-largest warship of 16,900-tonnes after aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The ship can carry a crew of around 800 to 1000 people.

'Operation Samudra Setu'

Indian Navy in an official statement on Tuesday said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to Coronavirus pandemic. These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi.

