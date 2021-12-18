Rajnath Singh Hits Out At Pakistan Over 1971 War; Asserts India Never Initiates Attack

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked Pakistan and stated that If India wanted, it could have occupied Pakistan's land in 1971. However, he reminded that India is a country that never attacks first or has occupied even one inch of any other country.

"Without naming Pakistan, Rajnath Singh said, "India is such a country in the world that has never attacked any country nor occupied one inch of the land of any country. If we wanted, we could have occupied their land in the 1971 war. I won't take the name of that country," he said

On December 16, India celebrated 50 years of its win against Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh. Sparked by the initiation of the Pakistani military's Operation Searchlight against the people of East Pakistan on March 25, 1971, the Indo-Pak war resulted in the Liberation of East Pakistan (Bangladesh). India won the war in just 13 days on December 16, 1971, with 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, when West Pakistan's armed forces in Bangladesh surrendered.

The Defence Minister made this statement during his address at the annual convention of the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry).

US, Russia, others conveyed that equipment for Indian forces to be produced domestically: Defence Min

During his address at FICCI annual convention, Rajnath Singh said that India has sent a clear message to the United States, France, Russia and many of its partner nations that military platforms and equipment needed by the Indian forces have to be manufactured in the country.

Referring to regional geopolitical developments, the union defence minister asserted that God has given India some neighbours who don't feel good seeing outgrowth and the one that was born out of the partition (Pakistan) is becoming weak worrying about developments in India.

"We have told every friendly country that we want to produce the military platforms, weapons and ammunition in India itself keeping in mind the security of the country. We have conveyed this message to the US, Russia, France and others as well and we do not hesitate to communicate this message," he said.

Citing an example, Rajnath Singh, after his talks with French Defence Minister Florence Parly, said that a major French firm has agreed to produce "an engine" in India by joining hands with an Indian firm under the strategic partnership model.