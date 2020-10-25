Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Strategic Road In Sikkim, Lauds BRO For Expeditious Work

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated a 19.85 Km Alternate Alignment of the National Highway 310 of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in East Sikkim. The ceremony was held through video conference from the 33 Corp Hq in Sukhna due to extreme weather condition. While addressing the gathering on the occasion, the defence minister complimented the BRO for this achievement and said it is upgrading to double-lane most border roads in Sikkim.

"Necessitated due to the previous alignment having seen extensive damages due to sinking and other natural hazards, the road serves as an important link to bolster defence preparedness in the Nathula Sector in particular and in the whole of East Sikkim in general," a statement from BRO read.

Atmanirbhar Bharat push

Rajnath Singh emphasised the Government’s drive towards progressing infrastructure development in far-flung areas not only to enhance defence preparedness but also for fostering socio-economic development of the region and reiterated the Centre’s resolve to speed up infrastructure development in alignment with Prime Minister’s Act North-East policy. He also highlighted the pace at which construction of the alternate alignment took place, which was earlier moving at a slow pace since its commencement in 2009.

The defence minister also spoke above various other projects completed by the BRO such as the Atal Tunnel, DS-DBO road, new alignment of National Highway 310 which are said to be instrumental from the point of strategic security as well as for the development of the region. According to the BRO statement, the organisation over the last some years has undertaken an unprecedented expansion of its capabilities through technology infusion in material, equipment and construction techniques.

Singh also iterated that there are many more projects in the pipeline for the BRO, expressing confidence that the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will progress by leaps and bounds in the years ahead. Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang was also a part of the occasion who opined that the new road will help in boosting tourism and will play a major role in the socio-economic development of the state.

