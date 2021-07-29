Rajnath Singh Interacts With Indian Students In Tajikistan, Discusses Trends In Education

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Dushanbe to attend the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan, the Union minister interacted with the Indian students on Thursday where he discussed the emerging trends in healthcare and education. Explaining the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Rajnath Singh affirmed that New Delhi has unlimited potential to explore and establish business even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Embassy of India in Dushanbe, currently, over 650 Indian students are undergoing an MBBS course in the Avicenna State Medical University located in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian students studying in Tajikistan. We talked about the unlimited potential our country has and the ongoing efforts towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in India. We also discussed emerging trends in healthcare and education. pic.twitter.com/iBB2eHf36I — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2021

Earlier in the day, Singh addressed the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting and reiterated New Delhi's stand over creating and maintaining a peaceful, secure and stable region. "Any act of terror and support to such acts, including cross border terrorism, committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives, is a crime against humanity," said Singh and further assured New Delhi's support to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Had an excellent meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Defence, Col. Gen. Sherali Mirzo in Dushanbe today. We had extensive discussions on expanding defence cooperation between both the countries. pic.twitter.com/ABhONS2cWz — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 28, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Defence minister met his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' Meeting. In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said he had a "productive" interaction with his Belarusian counterpart where he had extensive discussions on expanding defence cooperation between both countries.

Defence Minister also extends deep condolences to COVID-19

The defence minister also extended deep condolences to friends and families of nearly 4.2 million victims worldwide who have lost their loved ones to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. "The pandemic has affected nations, civil societies and citizens in multiple ways. This is a warning sign of how non-traditional security challenges like pandemics, climate change, food security, water security and associated societal disruptions can impact the national and international landscape. Non-traditional threats and new technology have combined to form a whole new spectrum of sub-conventional security issues," read the statement released by the defence ministry.

