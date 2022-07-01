Rajnath Singh Lauds DRDO For Successfully Carrying Out Maiden Flight Of UAV From Karnataka

In a recent development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the inaugural flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is called the ‘Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator’.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials in a statement on Friday said, “In a major success towards developing unmanned combat aircraft, the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka today.”

Maiden UAV flight lifts off from Karnataka's Chitradurga ATR

In a major success towards developing unmanned combat aircraft, the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka today: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/JVW3WUzBn7 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

Following this, Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh said, “Congratulations to DRDO India on the successful maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from Chitradurga ATR.”

Rajnath Singh further said, “It is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft which will pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in terms of critical military systems.”

Congratulations to @DRDO_India on successful maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from Chitradurga ATR.



It is a major achievement towards autonomous aircrafts which will pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in terms of critical military systems. pic.twitter.com/pQ4wAhA2ax — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 1, 2022

DRDO officials further said, “The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, a premier research laboratory under DRDO. Airframe, undercarriage & entire flight control & avionics systems used for aircraft were developed indigenously.”

The statement further said, “Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation and a smooth touchdown. This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.”