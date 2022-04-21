Rajnath Singh Lauds Indian Army For Selfless Service; 'Hybrid Warfare To Exist In Future'

At the Army Commanders’ Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appreciated the Indian Army for its selfless and unflinching service to the nation and its relentless efforts toward modernisation through indigenisation. Union Minister Singh addressed the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a brief on the “Modernisation through Indigenisation” plans of the Indian Army.

While addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference in South Block, New Delhi on April 21, the Defence Minister also exhorted the military leadership to prepare for every possible challenge in future, including the challenge of unconventional and asymmetric warfare.

“Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies,” the Minister said.

The Defence Minister also complimented the Indian Army for its operational preparedness and capabilities, and reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also remarked “The Army is present in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in Nation-building as also in the overall national development.”

Singh complimented the Armed Forces for the recent evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine in ‘Operation Ganga’.

Atmanirbhar Bharat policy a big step towards self-reliance in Defence: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister stressed upon the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressed towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atam Nirbharta’.

“The Government is focussed on enhancing combat capability and ensuring the welfare of soldiers.” He also remarked that “the Policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat is a big step towards self-reliance in defence which offers a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to meet the future requirements of the Armed Forces.”

He concluded by saying that issues related to “Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be deliberated upon in such a forum. The formalisation of Integrated Theatre Command is the need of the hour and I am happy with the progress being made towards the same. I have full confidence in the senior Military leadership.”

He further added, “The Nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitating the Army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation.

Image: PTI