Rajnath Singh Launches SeHAT-OPD Portal To Help Forces In Providing Tele-medicine Services

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the ‘Services e-Health Assistance & Tele-consultation (SeHAT) OPD Portal on Thursday, May 27, via video conferencing. "The launch of SeHAT-OPD Portal will help the Armed Forces in providing telemedicine services," tweeted Rajnath Singh. He added that the current time has certainly been unprecedented for all, at the same time, it is equally true that during this period India has found new ways of innovation, development in many areas of life.

Defence Minister started his address by extending his greetings towards the attendees, he said, "Today, I am delighted to be present among all of you to launch 'Services e-Health Assistance & Teleconsultation', ie 'SeHAT' OPD portal. I congratulate everyone for preparing this portal."

He noted, "The moment we are now living in is without a doubt unprecedented and unusual for all of us. We did not anticipate such a difficult period, but it is also true that during this time we discovered new avenues of invention and advancement in many aspects of life."

Emphasising on benefits of the portal, Defence Minister said, "This online medium of medicine, not only ensures widespread access to remote areas, but also contactless, and secure access. This will reduce the load on the hospitals on the one hand, and on the other hand, the patients will also be able to get consultation more easily. With the launch of this portal, many such problems have been solved simultaneously. This is a very important step taken for the health of service personnel, at a very critical time."

He added, "Friends, this portal also reflects our commitment to 'Digital India', and our 'e-governance'. It has always been our endeavor to provide better, faster and transparent facilities to our countrymen. This portal is also proof of that. One or two things came to my mind, which I would like to put before you. The first thing, which you guys are probably considering, is that specialist doctors should also be added to this portal. This will increase its generality, and provide greater convenience to our services personnel."

Defence Minister also asked for ideas to improve the portal. He asserted, "Also, seek feedback from the beneficiaries and ask for suggestions as to what we can do better in this. In the coming time, based on these suggestions, we will be able to make it even better. On behalf of the Ministry, I assure you of all possible support in this."

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, DMA, DGAFMS, CDAC Mohali, and all those who have contributed to this work. I announce the formal launch of this portal, and wish it all success," added Singh.

Rajnath Singh lauds Centre & DRDO's efforts

During his address, Defence Minister said, "As is well known to you, this wave of COVID was not only unpredictable but also more dangerous than the first. But in the same proportion, in this second round of Covid, the Ministry of Defense has extended its services. Your combined efforts on this site are greatly appreciated."

While underlining the efforts made by the DRDO amid the COVID-19 crisis, he stated, "As you are aware, DRDO has built COVID hospitals, and Oxygen generation plants in many places in the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Gandhinagar, Varanasi. These hospitals, set up rapidly in a short span of time, fully cater to specialized medical assistance. Similarly, DRDO With the help of Reddy’s Lab, Hyderabad has developed an important drug ‘2-DG’ which has yielded good results. Our Armed forces have also provided trained medical and support manpower in Covid hospitals."

Singh also appreciated forces for playing important roles in the areas of technical and logistic support. Airforce and Navy have been a big contributor in bringing Oxygen and other critical medical equipment on time from home and abroad, he said. He briefed, "Even at the Central Government level, there has always been an effort to improve the system of medicines, oxygen and other equipment through high-level committees, group of ministers, etc., keeping a constant watch on the situation of the Coronavirus, so that more and more people can get medical assistance."

