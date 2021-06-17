Last Updated:

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Galwan Martyrs On His Assam Visit; Salutes Brave Soldiers

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the brave soldiers and martyrs who fought at Galwan last year and said they displayed exemplary courage and valour'

After the Indian Army marked its first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash on Tuesday which had witnessed the martyrdom of 20 Bravehearts of Indian Armed forces during the violent mass brawl with the Chinese PLA, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the brave soldiers and martyrs who fought at LAC last year and displayed ' exemplary courage and valour'. He said this while attending the inauguration of certain road projects constructed by the Border Road Organisation in the North-Eastern part of India on Thursday.

While addressing the ceremony, the Defense Minister said, "Last year in Galwan Valley, our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty. I salute all brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has increased the artillery and armoured troop deployment in the region along the LAC three-fold. At present around 50,000 Indian Army troops have been deployed to guard the borders and keep the Chinese aggression in check, which according to sources is a 300 percent increase in the manpower along the LAC. Freshly inducted artillery including guns like M777, Bofors guns and K9 Vajra tanks have been deployed in the Eastern sector for the first time in the region to enhance the strength of the force against any likelihood of Chinese intrusion. 

Indian Army pays homage to Galwan Martyrs

On June 15, the Indian Army paid homage to the Galwan martyrs and laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial. Major General Akash Kaushik, COS, Fire and Fury Corps paid homage to the soldiers killed in the face-off. A statement issued by PRO Defence, Srinagar said in the face of unprecedented Chinese aggression, 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives defending our land and inflicted heavy casualties on the PLA.

