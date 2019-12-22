Rajnath Singh Praises PM Modi For 'exposing Opposition's Propaganda' Over CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi. He spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it has nothing to do with Indian citizens. He also urged people to read the NRC document and Citizenship Act. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has praised PM Modi's speech and said that "It has not only dispelled many misconceptions related to the Citizenship Amendment Act in a very effective manner but has also exposed the lies and propaganda being spread by the opposition."

आज नई दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान पर आयोजित रैली में प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने अपने भाषण के माध्यम से बहुत प्रभावी तरीक़े से नागरिकता संशोधन क़ानून से जुड़ी कई भ्रांतियों को न केवल दूर कर दिया है बल्कि विपक्ष द्वारा फैलाये जा रहे झूठ एवं दुष्प्रचार को भी बेनक़ाब कर दिया है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2019

'His speech should be heard by all Indians'

Rajnath Singh added, "The entire speech of the Prime Minister was heart touching, abstract and with irrefutable arguments. His speech should be heard by all Indians. I heartily congratulate Modi Ji for this speech because after this there will be no doubt about citizenship law in the mind of any Indian."

प्रधानमंत्री जी का पूरा भाषण दिल को छूने वाला, सार-गर्भित और अक़ाट्य तर्कों से युक्त था।उनके इस भाषण को सभी भारतीयों को सुनना चाहिये।



मैं मोदीजी को इस भाषण के लिए हार्दिक बधाई देता हूँ क्योंकि इसके बाद किसी भी भारतीय के मन में नागरिकता क़ानून को लेकर कोई संशय शेष नहीं रह जाएगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2019

PM Modi slammed Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for lying over the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "There are lies being spread about NRC, they (opposition) are blowing it out of proportion. It was made during the times of Congress, was everyone sleeping then? We did not make it, neither did it arrive in the Parliament or the Cabinet, neither has any rule or regulation to decide it been framed," PM Modi said. Further stating that both the CAA and NRC do not concern any Indian including the Muslim population of the nation PM Modi said, "CAA is not for any Indian, be it a Hindu or Muslim. This has been said in the Parliament too, the CAA has no relation with any of the 130 crore Indians living in the country."

