Rajnath Singh Recalls 'heroic Fight' By Muktibahini, Indian Forces For B'desh's Liberation

On Monday, November 22, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorated the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces' valiant fight for Bangladesh's liberation. He was visiting the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to mark Bangladesh Armed Forces Day. The Union Defence Minister took to Twitter to inform the same.

He wrote, "Attended the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event today at the High Commission of Bangladesh. Recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh. The spirit of 1971 continues to nourish India-Bangladesh relations."

Bangladesh to celebrate 50 yrs of Independence

Bangladesh will celebrate its 50th independence anniversary in 2021. On 16 December 1971, around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, paving the stage for Bangladesh's independence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Bangladesh has consistently proven its naysayers and doomsayers wrong, adding that the country's growth over the years is worthy of emulation by other emerging nations. Since Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, India and Bangladesh have maintained good relations.

According to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Bangladesh independence war was an unusual event of the twentieth century since it was a moral fight against injustice, horrors, and oppression. In a speech at the Bangladesh High Commission, he claimed India's response to the events of 1971 reflected a civilisation more than a mere question of official policy, according to PTI. According to the Union Defence Minister, India's ties with Bangladesh are always exceptional and transcend beyond a strategic alliance. Reportedly, Singh also offered heartfelt homage to the valiant warriors of the Indian Armed Forces who fought alongside Bangladesh during the War of Liberation.

