Rajnath Singh Says Indigenous Aircraft Carrier India's Pride & Aatmanirbhar Bharat Example

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on June 25 said that the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence, terming it as the country's pride and a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the Southern Naval Command after reviewing the construction work of the IAC,

Rajnath Singh said, "It was a pleasure to review the construction work of the IAC first-hand. The project was originally approved by the National Democratic Alliance government and has made significant progress in the recent past despite COVID-19. Commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence."

Modernisation, Harnessing India's indigenous industry- key priority

He also mentioned the combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence of our country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain. Asserting that the government was fully committed to a strong Navy, Rajnath Singh said that Project Seabird at Karwar will be the largest Naval Base of the Indian Navy in future and will provide the facilities and infrastructure to support Naval operations in Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

Further, Defence Minister preached that modernisation, harnessing India's indigenous industry and know-how, is a key priority and Indian built 42 of the 44 warships on order are underway at Indian shipyards is a testimony to this.

"The IAC boasts of nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, from design to steel used in construction, to key weapons and sensors. DAC also recently accorded approval for the RFP of Project 75-I under the Strategic Partnership model, which will give further fillip to the indigenous development of niche manufacturing technologies," Rajnath added.

The Minister said that these measures will help enhance the Indian Navy's operational reach and prowess to protect India's maritime interests. The Indian Navy remains poised and combat-ready to tackle the challenge.

Indian Navy's successful operations during COVID-19

Lauding the efforts made by the Navy in times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully carrying out rescue relief operations during Cyclone Tauktae.

He said, "The Navy has also made significant contributions in the fight against COVID, bringing back citizens from overseas during Operation Samudra Setu-I and much needed Liquid Medical Oxygen during Samudra Setu-II, despite dangers of COVID spread onboard warships. SAR efforts by the Navy during Cyclone Tauktae showcased the spirit of daring and courage among our men and women in whites."

He also spoke about PM Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and stated that their efforts are aligned with his vision of SAGAR and the wider goal of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific to ensure peace, stability and security in the region.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister affirmed the objective and temperament of armed forces.