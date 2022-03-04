Rajnath Singh Warns 'entire World Will Pay The Price' If Russia-Ukraine War Continues

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, March 4, said that the entire world will have to pay the price if Ukraine and Russia's economies are affected due to the ongoing conflict. Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district ahead of the seventh phase of Assembly polls in the state, Singh said that most nations import oil and gas from Russia which started military operations in Ukraine on February 24.

"If war between Russia and Ukraine continues it'll cause more trouble. Most nations that import oil, gas from Russia... US has imposed sanctions on Russia... If their economies are affected, the entire world will have to pay the price and India will not be spared," Defence Minister Singh said .

The Central government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. It has launched Operation Ganga for the evacuation process. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday, March 4, informed that over 10,000 Indians have been evacuated from the affected region since the first advisory.

While addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a total of 48 flights have operated and brought back 10,348 students. Bagchi informed that 18 flights have operated in the last 24 hours. He said, "900-1000 Indians are stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We have managed to get some buses there. Five buses are already operational, and more buses will be operated later in the evening. We had requested authorities for special trains but have not heard anything yet. Evacuation look difficult without a ceasefire, we urge the parties concerned - Ukraine and Russia - to have local ceasefire so that we can evacuate."

Russia-Ukraine War

On February 24, Russia launched special military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Russia's Defence Ministry has reiterated that they are not launching any strikes on residential areas and are only targeting military infrastructure.

However, visuals accessed by Republic Media Network's team on the ground speak in contrast to Moscow's stance. Following the attack, several sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the West.