Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Against Waging 'proxy War', Says Will Not Succeed

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India does not have any "extra-territorial ambitions" and added that it would not spare anyone who messes with it. Singh also said that the country does not interfere in the affairs of other nations. Rajnath Singh was attending a passing out parade ceremony of National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Speaking at the event Singh said, "India has always believed in having peaceful and friendly relations with all countries. We have no extra-territorial ambitions, nor do we interfere in the affairs of other countries. But when someone provokes us, we will not let them get away with it," he said.

'Pak's proxy war won't succeed'

The Defence Minister said that Pakistan has been waging a "proxy war" against India in the form of terrorism but it will not succeed. He also said that Pakistan has been exposed at the global platforms on the issue of terrorism and is now "isolated".

"Pakistan has chosen the path of proxy war in the form of terrorism. But I am saying it with full responsibility that Pakistan will get nothing except defeat in this proxy war. The way Pakistan has been exposed and kept isolated on global platforms for its terrorism, the credit goes to the successful strategic approach by our Prime Minister," he said.

Singh said that the government is committed to ensuring India's territorial integrity and sovereignty and added that no civilised country could sympathise with propagators of terrorism.

He hailed the security forces for their service to the country and ensured that the government is doing everything possible to strengthen the forces. "You can rest be assured that now you and your family are an integral part of my extended family," he said. Singh added that "the resolve to protect the Constitution is the common thread that binds military leadership to civilian leadership."

(with ANI inputs)