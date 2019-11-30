The Debate
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Appeals Citizens To Vote

Elections

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes on the first phase of the assembly polls

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai |
Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes on the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, Das urged the voters to make a record by voting for the creation of a stable and strong government in the state.

Das's appeal:

In a series of tweets, Das said, "The people of Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Vishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur must get out in large numbers and vote. Your votes will create prosperous Jharkhand. I will help create a strong and stable government." 

"Today is the first phase of Jharkhand assembly election. Appeal to all of you to make a record by voting in large numbers. Your one vote is very important in the development journey of Jharkhand," he added.

Further appealing to the first time voters Das said, "There is an appeal to the youth who are voting for the first time to vote for New Jharkhand. Vote for the unity, integrity of the country, vote for the development and prosperity of Jharkhand." 

Jharkhand assembly elections:

The five-phase elections in Jharkhand are scheduled between November 30 and December 20 and counting will take place on December 23.

Published:
