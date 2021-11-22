Rakesh Tikait Alleges Centre Tried To Divide Farmers; Demands Law On MSP At Mahapanchayat

As the farmers' unions continue to protest on the borders, even as Prime Minister Modi announced the repeal of the contentious farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait asserted that the farmers are not going back, until the government talks to them and give a clear response on making a law on MSP (Minimum Support Price). While addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (an umbrella body of farmer unions) on Monday in Lucknow, Tikait attacked the union government for allegedly ‘dividing the farmers’ and asserted that the government should talk to them rather than unilaterally announcing their decisions.

Rakesh Tikait further said that the farmers are expecting a clear answer from PM Modi on (MSP) since he had "supported" the legalisation of MSP when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

"It took one year for us to make them understand. We said our things in our language, but those sitting in shining bungalows in Delhi had another language," Tikait said. While referring to Prime Minister Modi's apology on Friday to withdraw the three central farm laws, Tikait said, "They understood in one year that these laws are harmful and took the laws back. They did the right thing by withdrawing the laws, but tried to divide farmers by saying that they failed to make some people understand the laws. We are some people.”

Ceasefire announced by govt, not farmers: BKU leader

The Bhartiya Kisan Union leader went on to say that a "sangharsh-vishram" (ceasefire) has been declared by the government and not farmers since there are many issues that are pending to be discussed. He added that the farmers will continue their agitation until all their issues are discussed.

"We have many issues, including the one related to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation," he said. Among the demands made by SKM are, withdrawal of cases against farmers, building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. Tikait said farmers will not get the right rate of their produce by apology, but by framing a policy and contested the claim that a committee has been made for MSP. He claimed that as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi was part of a committee that had suggested to the then prime minister Manmohan Singh that a law guaranteeing MSP was required.

After over a dozen rounds of talks failed to break the deadlock between the government and the protesting farmer unions, they were stalled in January. "They will tie you all in Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Sikh, and Jinnah and will keep selling the country," Tikait stated, urging people to join the farmers' protest.

Amidst the government's retreat on farm laws, farmers' unions on Sunday announced that they will continue their protest until the centre discussed their other demands, which include a law guaranteeing MSP and the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is the alleged convict in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI