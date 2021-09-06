Rakesh Tikait Compares Three Farm Laws With COVID, Says 'it Will Kill Farmers Slowly'

Comparing the three new Farm Laws with COVID-19, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the new laws are stifling the farmers slowly unlike COVID, which will take life at a one go. With this, the farm leader also asserted that the current agitation will go on until the Centre fulfills their demands. Tikait was responding to the question of risk involved in the gathering of a huge number of people at the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, September 7.

Justifying their actions, Rakesh Tikait also said that no one questions Government events.

"No one questioned the yataras organised by the government. The laws made by the government are more dangerous than COVID. Pandemic will kill you in one go but the laws of the government will kill people slowly," added Rakesh Tikait.

The farm leader further claimed that the crowd gathered at Muzaffarnagar is a 'proof that people are not satisfied with the work of the government'.

Rakesh Tikait on entering politics

While reacting to the statement given by Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan of welcoming Tikait to BJP if he wishes to join, the farm leader said that he has no intention of joining politics.

"We do not want to join politics. We just want the issues of farmers to be resolved. There are leaders in BJP who are supporting the farmers. The people know who are the leaders not supporting farmers, they will react according to it. Balyan should support the farmers like Varun Gandhi and Satya Pal Malik," Tikait said.

Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat

The farmers’ unions in support of the farmer protests are set to assemble in Karnal to protest against the police actions however the mega gathering is now put under doubt, as the district administration has now announced section 144 in the region. The police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to take alternate routes avoiding the district. According to sources, farmers will be gathering in the grain market on Tuesday and gherao the mini secretariat of Karnal.

The farmer unions had earlier announced the maha panchayat in Karnal against the lathi charge on farmers that happened last month. Farmers have given the call to surround the Karnal mini secretariat on Tuesday against the police brutality against the farmers’ protests. Meanwhile, Farmer unions have also called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27.

(With ANI inputs)