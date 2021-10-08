Rakesh Tikait Defends Donning Mediator's Role In Lakhimpur; Says 'truce Reached In 6 Hrs'

On Thursday, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait defended donning the role of a mediator in Lakhimpur despite being a vocal critic of the BJP government over the farm laws. While politicians were prevented entry into Lakhimpur-Kheri until Wednesday afternoon, Tikait was allowed to enter the district on the night of October 3 itself. Though the kin of the deceased farmers had refused to allow their post-mortem unless Ashish Mishra is arrested and Ajay Mishra is ousted from the Union Council of Ministers, they relented after Tikait's intervention.

Rakesh Tikait said, "We have to talk to the government. We take the agitation from the struggle to a solution. The government takes the agitation from a solution to the struggle. This is the difference between political parties and us". "The solution will come only through dialogue. 12 rounds of talks took place in Delhi. We repeatedly told the government to start a dialogue again," he added.

Elaborating on the mediation, he explained, "There were three types of committees there- families, relatives and farmers' organizations. There were team teams of the authorities- ADG, Commissioner and one containing DM and SSP. We reached a consensus in 6 hours' time. The talks went on continuously. Nearly 10,000 people participated in the talks."

Addressing a press briefing alongside Tikait on Monday, DG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar stated that an FIR will be registered on the complaint of farmers and a retired High Court judge will probe the violence. He also announced that the state government will provide a compensation of Rs.45 lakh and a government job to the families of the deceased farmers and Rs.10 lakh to the injured. However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has remained firm on seeking the arrest of Ashish Mishra.

What happened at Lakhimpur-Kheri?

As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Misra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the playground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter College on October 3 by showing black flags. The complainant Jagjit Singh mentioned that three vehicles ferrying Ashish Misra and 15-20 unknown persons drove towards the event venue in Banbirpur village at high speed at around 3 pm. He also claimed that Misra was sitting on the left seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, fired at protesters and proceeded ahead by mowing down farmers.

Alleging that two farmers succumbed to bullet injuries, the complainant added that Ashish Misra's three cars turned turtle due to high speed which left many passersby injured. After this, he reportedly opened fire again and fled the spot. Lamenting that no action was taken against the Union MoS Home for allegedly threatening farmers, the FIR claimed that this was a "pre-planned conspiracy" by Ajay Misra and his son. However, Ajay Misra and his son have flatly denied these charges claiming that they were not present at the site.