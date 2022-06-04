Rakesh Tikait Hits Out At BJP Over Ink Attack; Alleges Conspiracy To Assassinate Him

On Friday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait lashed out at the BJP, accusing them of plotting to get him killed and termed the recent ink attack against him in Bengaluru, a "well-planned conspiracy."

"The government wants to get me killed to break the Tikait family and the Sangathan (union). But this will never happen... If some harm comes to one Tikait, then lakhs of Tikaits are ready to raise the Inquilabi flag in the country," Rakesh Tikait said on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tikait's remarks came while he was addressing a review meeting of BKU at Dharmeshwari Farm in Jangethi village of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He went on to draw comparisons between his recent ink attack with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, stating that similar to how Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by conspirators, people who raise their voices for the country and the farmers of the country are the target of the conspirators.

Furthering his tirade against the Centre, the farmer leader said that the government is trying hard to disturb the unity of BKU, however, it will not succeed as there is unity in the organisation. Tikait also slammed the Yogi Adityanath led-government in Uttar Pradesh and said that the state government should talk to the farmers and find a solution to their problems. He further added that Yogi Adityanath is the CM of the entire people in the state and not just of his own party, noting that he should engage with the farmers with indiscrimination.

Rakesh Tikait attacked with ink, assaulted with mic

On May 30, Bharatiya Kisan Union's leader Rakesh Tikait was addressing a press briefing to refute the allegations raised by prominent farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Tikait was seen seated at the venue when a group of miscreants barged in. One person was seen walking up to the stage and assaulting Rakesh Tikait with a press mic lying on the table while another person approached the table and splattered ink on his face.

After the attack, Rakesh Tikait slammed the state police for not providing him with security. He claimed that the police personnel were standing outside when the attack was carried out. The leader also alleged that the attack was carried out by the local police and the BJP-led state government