Rakesh Tikait Welcomes PM Modi's Statement On Centre-Farmer Talks: 'Will Solve Peacefully'

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi's statement on engaging with protesting farmers, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday requested the Centre to normalise the situation at Singhu border. He said that Farmer committee will take the talks to a conclusion, adding that the government will fix the next date. Currently, farmers are protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders for the 66th consecutive day.

PM Modi tells farmers 'govt just a phone call away'; urges Opposition to talk to unions

Tikait: 'Respect PM Modi's statement'

"We will talk to the government. We respect the PM and will come to a conclusion (on the issue). Government will tell the next date for talks," said Tikait.

Singhu clash: Delhi police arrests 44 including sword-brandishing man who attacked SHO

PM Modi: 'Govt just a phone call away'

Reiterating the Centre's offer to stay the three Farm Laws for 1.5 years, PM Modi urged the Opposition parties to hold talks with the protesting farmers on it, at the all-party meeting held on Saturday. He added that while the Centre and the Farm unions had not gotten to a consensus, the government was just a 'phone call away', report sources. Opposition parties, which had boycotted the President's address to Parliament protesting the Farm Laws, did attend the all-party meeting.

Farmer protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 84 people.

On Friday, Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws. Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, detaining him immediately. The group claiming to be locals demanded that the farmers vacate the Singhu border, alleging that they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day. Centre has now snapped internet at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur areas, while the UP goverment has cut off electricity and water supply at Ghazipur - asking farmers to vacate.

Delhi Farmer protest LIVE Updates: MHA suspends internet at Singhu, Ghazipur & Tikri