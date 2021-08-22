Raksha Bandhan: 'Modi', 'Didi' & Party Symbol 'rakhis' Storm Markets Across West Bengal

The sacred Indian talisman or amulet, popularly known as 'Rakhi' is having a political touch in stores across West Bengal this year. Interestingly, shops in the capital city, Kolkata are flooded with 'Didi' Rakhi spotlighting the photograph of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. CM Banerjee is popularly regarded as 'Didi' in West Bengal.

Similarly, Modi-Rakhis displaying the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has become quite popular. Not only photos of the leaders but many of the rakhis are designed with party symbols be it the TMC's 'joda phool' or the saffron party's 'kamal'.

While purchasing a rakhi on the streets of Kolkata, a buyer, Sraboni Bhattacharya said, "This time we are buying Modi Rakhis because Modi Ji is doing good work for our country and we are proud of him. Mamata didi has also worked for Bengal but Modi Ji is my favourite."

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' pulls demand for tricoloured rakhis

On the other hand, a rakhi vendor stated that due to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ( 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence), there has also been a huge demand for tricoloured rakhis in the market.

"This time due to the celebration of both, the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Rakshabandhan being together, Rakhi vendors in the market are also selling special tricolour rakhis as well as abhinandan rakhis," a seller said.

Alike scenes in West Bengal's Siliguri

Meanwhile, similar scenes were observed in West Bengal's Siliguri where shops selling 'rakhis' were piled with 'didi rakhis', signifying the victory of CM Mamata Banerjee in the recently held legislative assembly election.

At the Mahabirsthan Bazaar in the city of Siliguri, several customers were seen purchasing 'didi rakhis'.

A customer, Santu Sarkar while purchasing a 'rakhi' at Mahabirsthan Bazaar in Siliguri said, "This year, rakhis are interesting. I found Mamata didi's rakhi at a shop. She had won the election recently and has massive popularity in Bengal. So, I decided to purchase Mamata rakhi and it will be given to my relatives to mark the celebration of Rakshabandhan."

MD Jakir, a shopkeeper from the same market in Siliguri said, "I always try to bring something special to every festival. Here, there is a huge demand for Mamata didi's rakhi."

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression 'Raksha Bandhan,' Sanskrit, literally, 'the bond of protection, obligation, or care,' is principally applied to this ritual. This year the auspicious day will befall on August 22. On this day, sisters tie the rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them, receiving a gift in return and traditionally investing the brothers with a share of the responsibility of their potential care.

