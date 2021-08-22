Raksha Bandhan: Women In West Bengal's Dum Dum Tie Rakhi To Afghan Nationals

Citing the Afghan displacement, the Trinamul Congress in West Bengal organised a Raksha Bandhan celebration in the Dum Dum area of North 24 Parganas district where local women tied the sacred thread or talisman on the wrists of Afghan nationals and others residing in the area.

'Rakhi of harmony'

The Rakhis tied on their hands, also called the 'rakhi of harmony', had a white pigeon with the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' denoting the notion of 'the world is our family' on the map of the world.

On the other hand, some of the Rakhis had symbolically represented the portrait of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the slogan 'Delhi Chalo' under it.

Afghan nationals express delight on being tied rakhi

Delighted with the gesture, an Afghan national, Arshad Ahmed Danish said, "The occasion is a very auspicious one, and with all that is going on in Afghanistan presently, this program essentially sends a message of peace and harmony."

"The sisters here tied rakhi to the Afghans, showing the strong bond that we share with them. To strengthen the bond between the two communities, several efforts are made from both sides," he added.

Speaking regarding the existing condition in Afghanistan, Arshad said, "The humanitarian crisis happening in Afghanistan is not acceptable in today's civil world."

President, All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, Yasmin Nigar Khan said, "We felt nice to see the kind of love Indians have showered on us, especially on this occasion. It feels like Afghanistan and India share a bond of sister and a brother. India has always helped Afghanistan in times of need, for which we are very thankful." A cultural program was also held following the rakhis were tied.

Didi, Modi and party symbol rakhis flood markets in West Bengal

Interestingly, shops in the capital city, Kolkata are flooded with Didi-Rakhi spotlighting the photograph of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. CM Banerjee is popularly regarded as 'Didi' in West Bengal. Similarly, Modi-Rakhis displaying the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too have become quite popular. Not only photos of the leaders but many of the rakhis are designed with party symbols be it the TMC's 'joda phool' or the saffron party's 'kamal'.

Meanwhile, similar scenes were observed in West Bengal's Siliguri where shops selling 'rakhis' were piled with Didi-Rakhis, signifying the victory of CM Mamata Banerjee in the recently held legislative assembly election.

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression 'Raksha Bandhan,' Sanskrit, literally, 'the bond of protection, obligation, or care,' is principally applied to this ritual. This year the auspicious day will befall on 22 August 2021, Sunday. On this day, sisters tie the rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them, receiving a gift in return and traditionally investing the brothers with a share of the responsibility of their potential care.

(With inputs from ANI)