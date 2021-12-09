Raksha Mantri's Parliament Statement On CDS Gen Rawat's Demise At 11 AM & 12:15 PM

Following the tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief both houses of the Parliament on the chopper crash today, December 9. The Defence Minister will address the two houses and provide a statement on the chopper crash that took place in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district and claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and 11 members of his staff.

According to sources, Rajnath Singh will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 a.m. and at Lok Sabha at 12.15 p.m. The Defence Minister will give out statements regarding the loss of CDS Gen Rawat in the two houses. Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had tweeted about the "exceptional courage and diligence" of India's top military officer.

Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat to be taken to Delhi at noon

According to sources, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Military hospital, Wellington by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at around 10.30 am for CDS Rawat and other personnel who lost their lives in the accident. The mortal remains of the CDS Bipin Rawat with be moved to the Sulur base at 12 noon before moving them to Delhi.

The flight carrying the remains is expected to reach the Palam technical airport around 4 pm and then be taken to his residence for final sent off.

IAF helicopter crash

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 13 out of 14 passengers onboard succumbed to the injuries in the crash. The Indian Air Force has issued an order to conduct an enquiry about the cause of the IAF helicopter crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid respects to CDS Bipin Rawat. Paying tribute to the CDS General, PM Modi said that he was saddened by the passing of the ex-COAS. Hailing him as a true patriot, PM Modi said that he contributed greatly to modernising armed forces and security apparatus. A veteran of counter-insurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. H earlier served as Chief of Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019.

Image: PTI/ ANI