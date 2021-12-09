IDS Condoles Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise: 'Will Remain Indebted To CDS' Stellar Contribution'

The Integrated Defence Staff on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to India’s late First Chief of Defence Staff [CDS] Gen. Bipin Rawat for his longstanding military service. IDS mourned the demise of India’s military chief, his wife and other officers who died in a Mi-17V5 chopper crash in India's southern state Tamil Nadu and extended condolences to bereaved families. “Armed forces will remain indebted to the stellar contribution of India’s First CDS”, wrote the IDS sharing a picture of CDS Gen. Rawat.

“All Ranks of HQ Integrated Defence Staff pay heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 Officers, Soldiers and airmen on board IAF Helicopter which crashed today in Tamilnadu,” the IDS said in a post on Twitter.

The Armed forces will ever remain indebted to the steller contribution of the India's First CDS.



Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TOzrXsZr0o — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) December 8, 2021

Gen. Rawat served 'with exceptional courage and diligence'

India’s 63-year-old first Chief of Defence Staff took charge on December 31, 2019, after his three years of service to the nation as an Army Chief. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He and 12 others were killed after the Russian-made chopper crashed on its way from an air force base to the army defence services college near the town of Coonoor, the cause of the accident was not immediately known. The Indian AirForce IAF ordered an inquiry into the incident.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that Gen. Rawat "served the country with exceptional courage and diligence.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply saddened by his loss, saying that the country’s military chief contributed greatly to modernising the armed forces and that his "insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional.”

"Tragic news. Gen Rawat was a wise man, a brave soldier, a pioneer and a generous host to me only weeks ago. We mourn his death and that of his wife, and all killed in this terrible accident” —British High Commissioner Alex Ellis

'India will never forget his exceptional service': PM

Gen. Rawat was the key adviser to the Indian Defense Ministry and coordinated among Army, Navy, and Air Force and worked on diverse aspects relating to Indian armed forces including defense reforms, as per the Prime Minister. Over the years, Gen. Rawat overhauled the military forces towards modernization. He commanded forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir and along the frontier with China. On Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said of deceased CDS that he [Gen Rawat] brought with him “a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service.”

"A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernizing our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptions. His passing away has saddened me deeply,” the Prime Minister furthermore added. India’s Defence Minister said that Gen. Rawat’s untimely death “is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.” EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar, meanwhile, expressed shock at the incident, saying, “We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation.”

"Saddened to learn that Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Rawat & 11 others on board have passed. Had the honour of mtg Gen Rawat several times. His vision, candour & warmth will be missed. Deepest condolences to all grieving this terrible loss”—Singapore's diplomatic missions in New Delhi.

India’s President, Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the tragic loss for the nation, saying: “I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons.” Furthermore, he said, “His [Gen. Rawat’s] four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family.”