Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Chief Gets Y+ To Z Security Upgrade; DMK Chief's Security Withdrawn

In a significant move, the Centre has upgraded the security of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das from Y+ to Z. This move comes a day after the Centre withdrew DMK chief M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam's security cover. The CRPF has initiated the withdrawal process on Thursday.

The decision to withdraw the CRPF security cover has been taken after a threat assessment review made by central security agencies. The central government had provided CRPF security cover to the two politicians in 2017. While Panneerselvam had a smaller 'Y+' cover of central paramilitary commandos, Stalin had a larger 'Z+' protection. The central security cover will be formally taken off after the state police take over their security tasks.

Gandhis' SPG withdrawal

Earlier in November 2019, the Government had withdrawn Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family which includes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier, the three Gandhis were among the four protectees of the SPG including the Prime Minister. Now the congress leaders have Z+ security cover and are one of about 30 VIPs who have Z+ security.

While debating the SPG amendment act, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "Security cannot be made a status symbol. It's not true that we've brought the SPG Bill by keeping only Gandhi family in mind. Why demand only SPG? SPG cover is meant for only the 'head of the state', we cannot be giving it to everyone." Several Opposition members claimed that it was targetted at the Gandhis as only PM Modi is currently covered by SPG according to the new amendment.

