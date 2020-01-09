CRPF Withdraws Security Cover From TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK Chief MK Stalin

In another major development with regard to the security provided to political leaders, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday has initiated the process of withdrawal of security cover from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin.

Government sources: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin's central security cover withdrawn. CRPF in process of withdrawal of the security staff. pic.twitter.com/EFQkBYbM5w — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Decision taken after a threat assessment review

The decision to withdraw the CRPF security cover has been taken after a threat assessment review made by central security agencies. The central government had provided CRPF security cover to the two politicians in 2017, deployed CRPF commandos to take charge of providing security to O Panneerselvam in view of potential threats to him.

While Panneerselvam had a smaller 'Y+' cover of central paramilitary commandos, Stalin had a larger 'Z+' protection.

The central security cover will be formally taken off after the state police takes over their security task.

Earlier in November 2019, the Government had withdrawn Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family which includes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier, the three Gandhis were among the four protectees of the SPG including the Prime Minister. Now the congress leaders have Z+ security cover and are one of about 30 VIPs who have Z+ security. Congress had created a ruckus in the parliament's winter sessions for downgrading the security cover. Congress workers took to streets in Delhi to demonstrate protests against the Modi government's decision to downgrade the security of the Gandhis to Z+.

As of now, the CRPF has four battalions (about 4,000 personnel) inducted for VVIP security duties. The commandos of this unit are armed with Israel-made X-95 and MP5 rifles and Glock pistols apart from an advanced communication system.

